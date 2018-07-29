Red Sox's Brandon Phillips: Suffers hand contusion

Phillips was diagnosed with a left hand contusion Sunday after X-rays returned negative, Brendan McGair of The Pawtucket Times reports.

Phillips was forced out of his game Saturday with Triple-A Pawtucket after being struck on the hand, but it appears he was fortunate to avoid a significant injury. He could be available off the bench for Pawtucket on Sunday and should rejoin the lineup in short order. Phillips is hitting .172/.294/.241 across 34 plate appearances since reporting to the International League.

