Red Sox's Brandon Phillips: Blasts go-ahead homer
Phillips went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, two walks and an additional two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Braves.
Phillips started his tenure with the Red Sox off with a bang, taking A.J. Minter deep with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to give Boston a 9-8 lead in what was his first big-league start of the season. He also reached on a pair of walks and an error. The veteran infielder is expected to serve as a bench player for the Red Sox down the stretch, though he showed he still has a little something left in the tank.
