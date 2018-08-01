Red Sox's Brandon Phillips: Back in action at Triple-A
Phillips (hand) returned to the lineup for Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday and went 3-for-6 with a walk, a double and two RBI.
He made a quick turnaround after being plunked on the hand Saturday. However, the 37-year-old is slashing just .229/.341/.314 with Pawtucket, and after the Red Sox acquired Ian Kinsler from the Angels on Tuesday, it's looking doubtful that we see Phillips with the big-league team anytime soon if at all.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brandon Phillips: Suffers hand contusion•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Phillips: Potential hand injury at Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Phillips: At extended spring training•
-
Red Sox's Brandon Phillips: Agrees to deal with Boston•
-
Brandon Phillips: No intention to retire•
-
Brandon Phillips: Struggling to find landing spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...