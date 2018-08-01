Red Sox's Brandon Phillips: Back in action at Triple-A

Phillips (hand) returned to the lineup for Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday and went 3-for-6 with a walk, a double and two RBI.

He made a quick turnaround after being plunked on the hand Saturday. However, the 37-year-old is slashing just .229/.341/.314 with Pawtucket, and after the Red Sox acquired Ian Kinsler from the Angels on Tuesday, it's looking doubtful that we see Phillips with the big-league team anytime soon if at all.