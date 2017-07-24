Recker was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

With Kurt Suzuki returning from the bereavement list ahead of Monday's contest, Recker's services were no longer needed at the big-league level. The 33-year-old didn't appear at all during this most recent cup of coffee with Atlanta, so he'll head back to the minors to act as organizational depth.

