Diamondbacks' Anthony Recker: Joins Diamondbacks at camp
Recker signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Recker spent most of the season at Triple-A, posting a combined .244/.312/.392 slash line across 60 games split between Gwinnett (Braves) and Rochester (Twins). He'll likely spend the year in the minors as organizational catching depth given his career .199 batting average over seven major-league seasons.
