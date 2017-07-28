Twins' Anthony Recker: Off 40-man roster
Recker was outrighted off the Twins' 40-man roster Friday, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The 33-year-old spent the bulk of the season with Triple-A Gwinnett before being traded to the Twins along with Jaime Garcia. Recker slashed .223/.301/.381 in 139 at-bats for Gwinnett this season, and posted even worse numbers in his few opportunities with the Braves. The veteran catcher is unlikely to be more than organizational depth for Minnesota and currently holds no fantasy value.
