Diamondbacks' Anthony Recker: Reassigned to minors camp
The Diamondbacks reassigned Recker to their minor-league camp Tuesday, David Adler of MLB.com reports.
Recker was no better than fifth in the pecking order at catcher during camp with Alex Avila, Jeff Mathis, Chris Herrmann and John Ryan Murphy all outranking him on the organizational depth chart. It's expected that Murphy will be optioned to Triple-A Reno before spring training ends, so Recker looks set to serve as his backup.
