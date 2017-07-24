Twins' Anthony Recker: Shipped to Minnesota
Recker was traded to the Twins on Monday.
The backstop was an add-on in a deal that ultimately netted the Twins left-hander Jaime Garcia. Recker recently spent time in the big leagues while Kurt Suzuki was away from the team, but the 33-year-old has largely been an organizational depth piece for the Braves. He'll now join the Twins' organization, likely to fill a similar role.
