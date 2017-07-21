Recker was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett after Thursday's game, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Kurt Suzuki is on the bereavement list and will return to the club Monday. Recker will provide depth behind Tyler Flowers for the weekend and probably will be optioned again once Suzuki rejoins the depth chart.

