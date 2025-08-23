Braves' Cal Quantrill: Making team debut Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quantrill is slated to start Saturday's game against the Mets at Truist Park, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Erick Fedde had been in line to start this weekend, but he ended up getting moved to the bullpen to open up a rotation spot for Quantrill, whom Atlanta claimed off waivers from Miami on Thursday. Before getting cut by the Marlins, Quantrill had endured a disappointing 2025 campaign, posting a 5.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 82:30 K:BB in 109.2 innings. An impending free agent this winter, Quantrill will look to pitch well over the final five weeks of the season with the hope of earning a rotation spot with Atlanta or another club heading into 2026.
