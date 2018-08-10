Sobotka was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Sobotka has logged a 2.14 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 75 strikeouts over 54.2 innings across three minor-league levels in 2018. He will provide a little extra depth to Atlanta's bullpen moving forward. Look for him to be deployed in low-leverage spots while with the big-league club.

