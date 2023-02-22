Tromp (quadriceps) appeared in a two-inning simulated game Wednesday, Grant McAuley of 92-9 The Game Atlanta reports.

Tromp missed the final month of the 2022 season after he aggravated a left quadriceps strain during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett, but he reported to camp last week at full health. Though he's one of only three catchers on Atlanta's 40-man roster, Tromp is likely to head back to Gwinnett to begin the season so long as both Sean Murphy and Travis d'Arnaud are both available.

More News