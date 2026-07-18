Braves' Chris Sale: Tosses seven scoreless frames

Sale (10-6) earned the win against the Rangers on Friday,a llowing two hits while striking out six across seven scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.

The veteran southpaw was sharp in Atlanta's first game since the All-Star break. He limited the Rangers to just two hits and retired 13-straight batters from the third to seventh frames, ending his night with 16 whiffs on just 89 pitches. It was the 11th quality start of the season for Sale, whose 2.06 ERA (across 105 innings) is third-best among qualified starters in the majors behind Jacob Misiorowski (1.62) and Cam Schlittler (2.05). Sale is lined up to face the Padres at home next week.