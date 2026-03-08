Fuentes struck out four over two scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

A hit by pitch produced the only baserunner against Fuentes, who fired 15 of 25 pitches for strikes in a dominant performance. However, the 20-year-old right-hander didn't enter the game until the sixth inning, and the most notable batter he faced might have been Sam Huff. Fuentes is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett, but after making his big-league debut under emergency circumstances last year, he might be just one or two more injuries away from getting the call again given the hits Atlanta has already taken to its rotation depth.