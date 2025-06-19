Atlanta will call up Fuentes from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his major-league debut Friday with a start in Miami, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Fuentes just turned 20 on Tuesday and has made only one start at the Triple-A level, but Atlanta will give him a spot start as they give their regular rotation members some extra rest. The young right-hander has made nine starts across three levels in 2025, collecting a 4.81 ERA and 48:12 K:BB over 39.1 innings. Fuentes boasts a 2.41 ERA and 23:4 K:BB over 18.2 frames covering his last four trips to the hill.