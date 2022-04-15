Rosario isn't starting Friday's game against the Padres.
Rosario has hit just .043 with two runs, three walks and five strikeouts to begin the year, and he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in the last four games. Orlando Arcia will start in left field and bat eighth.
More News
-
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Rough start to season continues•
-
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Sitting out against lefty•
-
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Returns to action Friday•
-
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Scratched from Thursday's lineup•
-
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Returns to Atlanta•
-
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Earns NLCS MVP with another homer•