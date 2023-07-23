Wall stole two bases after entering as a pinch runner in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee.

Wall stole 45 bases in 78 games for Triple-A Gwinnett this season before earning his first MLB call-up Tuesday. The outfielder entered as a pinch runner for Eddie Rosario with one out in the ninth inning Saturday and immediately showed why Atlanta sees him as a valuable roster piece, stealing both second and third base on consecutive pitches before Milwaukee closer Devin Williams could get through the next batter. Wall was stranded as the tying run at third base, but it was nonetheless an impressive big-league debut. He isn't likely to see his name penciled into the lineup often, but Saturday's performance highlighted the impact Wall can make with his speed in select situations.