Ynoa fractured his right hand punching the dugout bench Sunday and will miss at least two months, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Ynoa was angry after allowing five runs on nine hits in 4.1 innings Sunday against the Brewers, and that anger will now cause him to miss an extended period. He's unlikely to return before the All-Star break. It's a very unfortunate injury for Atlanta, as the 22-year-old had gotten off to an excellent start to the season, riding his 27.9 percent strikeout rate and 6.1 percent walk rate to an ERA which stood at 3.02 even after Sunday's poor performance. Tucker Davidson was recalled and will take his place in the rotation for now.