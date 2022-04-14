Ynoa is now scheduled to start Monday's game against the Dodgers, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Ynoa was initially slated to start Sunday's series finale against the Padres, but he'll get an extra day of rest after Bryce Elder was pushed up in the rotation to start against San Diego. Ynoa will attempt to bounce back after he allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in three innings to take the loss Monday against the Nationals.