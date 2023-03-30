Shuster had his contract selected by Atlanta on Thursday.
The 24-year-old lefty earned a spot in Atlanta's season-opening rotation and is penciled in to start Sunday in Washington, and he's now officially been added to the MLB roster. Shuster had a 3.29 ERA and 145:38 K:BB across 139.1 innings between the Double-A and Triple-A levels last season, but he earned the rotation spot largely on a dominant spring training during which held opponents to a .115 average with a 1.45 ERA in 18.2 frames.
