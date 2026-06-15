Braves' JR Ritchie: Entering rotation Wednesday

Ritchie is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Giants in Atlanta, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, Ritchie joined the Atlanta bullpen and made just his second relief appearance since entering the professional ranks in 2022. He ended up piggybacking injured starter Spencer Strider (elbow) in Friday's loss to the Mets, striking out five batters and scattering two hits and two walks over five innings. With Strider landing on the injured list a day later, Ritchie will now be called upon to fill the open spot in the rotation. Strider lacks a clear timeline for a return, so Ritchie should be in line for multiple starts with the big club.