Braves' JR Ritchie: Goes four innings in return

Ritchie didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Making his first major-league start since June 23, Ritchie held the Nats scoreless through three innings before allowing two runs in the fourth. Overall, Ritchie sports a 4.50 ERA across 58 innings in the majors this season with a 1.43 WHIP and 53:36 K:BB. The 23-year-old rookie figures to get another look in Atlanta's rotation with Reynaldo Lopez (knee) on the IL. Ritchie currently lines up to face the Yankees on the road in his next outing.