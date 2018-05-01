Braves' Julio Teheran: Lined up for Thursday start
The Braves are targeting Thursday's game against the Mets for Teheran's (back) next turn through the rotation, Grant McAuley of 92-9 The Game Atlanta reports.
Teheran exited his last outing Friday against the Phillies with upper-back tightness, but it doesn't appear that a trip to the disabled list will be necessary after he completed a bullpen session Sunday without any reported complications. However, the Braves evidently felt it was prudent to build in an extra day of rest for Teheran, so he'll be pushed back in the pitching schedule to start the series finale in New York. In addition to benefiting from another day to recover from the back injury, Teheran will miss out on a head-to-head matchup with Jacob deGrom and will instead face off against Jason Vargas, which should enhance Teheran's chances of coming away with a win.
