Jansen struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Padres.

The veteran closer saw little use through the first week of the season, but Jensen is now 2-for-2 on save chances with Atlanta over the last two days. Will Smith worked the eighth inning Saturday and Collin McHugh the seventh, so if the team has another late lead to protect Sunday, it's not clear who manager Brian Snitker might turn to.