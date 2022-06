Jansen allowed a solo home run and struck out one to earn his 19th save of the season Thursday against the Giants.

Jansen entered the game with a two-run lead and retired the first two batters he faced without incident. He coughed up a solo home run to Joc Pederson but was still able to secure his 18th save of the season. Jansen has allowed only two earned runs across nine innings in June, also maintaining a 12:0 K:BB.