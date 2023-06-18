Allard (oblique) reported to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday to begin a rehab assignment.

The left-hander opened the season on the 60-day injured list with a strained right oblique, but he's now been cleared for game action. Allard figures to require multiple appearances before being cleared to return from the injured list, so he likely won't be fully ready until at least early July. Even with Atlanta's injury issues in the rotation, the 25-year-old isn't guaranteed a spot on the big-league roster once healthy.