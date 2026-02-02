The Guardians re-signed Allard to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Allard elected free agency after being outrighted off the Guardians' 40-man roster back in November, but he's ultimately found his way back into the organization. The left-hander was effective as a multi-inning reliever in 2025, posting a 2.63 ERA and 1.20 WHIP to go along with a 42:14 K:BB across 65 regular-season frames. Allard will have to win a roster spot but could fill a long relief role again.