Guardians' Kolby Allard: Called up to majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians selected Allard's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
Allard inked a minor-league deal with the Guardians in early February and opened the regular season in Triple-A, but the 28-year-old southpaw will get an early call up to the majors. He appeared in 33 regular-season games for the Guardians (two starts) in 2025 and postd a 2.63 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, three holds and a 42:14 K:BB across 65 innings. To make room on the roster for Allard, Cleveland optioned Colin Holderman to Columbus and designated Doug Nikhazy for assignment.
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