The Guardians selected Allard's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

Allard inked a minor-league deal with the Guardians in early February and opened the regular season in Triple-A, but the 28-year-old southpaw will get an early call up to the majors. He appeared in 33 regular-season games for the Guardians (two starts) in 2025 and postd a 2.63 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, three holds and a 42:14 K:BB across 65 innings. To make room on the roster for Allard, Cleveland optioned Colin Holderman to Columbus and designated Doug Nikhazy for assignment.