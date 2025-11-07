Kolby Allard: Removed from Cleveland's roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allard was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus and elected free agency Thursday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Allard pitched primarily out of the bullpen for the Guardians and was very effective in the role. He maintained a 2.63 ERA and 1.20 WHIP to go along with a 42:14 K:BB across 65.0 frames, often working multiple innings. Allard should find a new opportunity around the league this offseason.
