Allard was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus and elected free agency Thursday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Allard pitched primarily out of the bullpen for the Guardians and was very effective in the role. He maintained a 2.63 ERA and 1.20 WHIP to go along with a 42:14 K:BB across 65.0 frames, often working multiple innings. Allard should find a new opportunity around the league this offseason.