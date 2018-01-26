Braves' Kolby Allard: Earns invite to spring training
The Braves invited Allard to spring training.
The 20-year-old spent the 2017 season with Double-A Mississippi, posting a 3.18 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with a 129:45 K:BB over 27 starts. Allard tossed an impressive 150 innings and found success from a variety of secondary pitches, and the ability to get ahead on opposing batters with a well-located heater. Looking ahead, Allard will likely begin this upcoming season at the Triple-A level and should receive a good test against major-league hitting come spring.
More News
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Racking up strikeouts of late at Double-A•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Rough stretch leads to rise in ERA at Double-A•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Holding his own at Double-A•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Fans 11 for Double-A Mississippi on Thursday•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Tosses five scoreless frames Sunday•
-
Braves' Kolby Allard: Skipping High-A•
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...