The Braves invited Allard to spring training.

The 20-year-old spent the 2017 season with Double-A Mississippi, posting a 3.18 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with a 129:45 K:BB over 27 starts. Allard tossed an impressive 150 innings and found success from a variety of secondary pitches, and the ability to get ahead on opposing batters with a well-located heater. Looking ahead, Allard will likely begin this upcoming season at the Triple-A level and should receive a good test against major-league hitting come spring.