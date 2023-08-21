Wright (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with High-A Rome, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wright's right shoulder checked out fine during his recent live batting practice sessions, so he'll advance to the final phase of his recovery program by heading to the minors for what will likely be a multi-start rehab assignment between multiple affiliates. His upcoming outing with Rome will be his first since May 3, so he may be tasked with covering just two or three innings as he begins the buildup process. Barring any setbacks, Wright should be ready to return from the 60-day injured list in early-to-mid-September, but it's unclear if Atlanta will have a rotation spot available for him once he's reinstated.