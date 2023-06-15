Wright (shoulder) was cleared to begin a throwing program Thursday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wright was placed on the injured list in early May because of a shoulder strain and is likely to remain sidelined until after the All-Star break, but he can begin building up this week with flat-ground work. That will eventually morph into bullpen sessions and then live batting practice, with a minor-league rehab assignment to follow. If all goes smoothly, the 27-year-old right-hander could return to Atlanta's starting rotation in about four weeks.