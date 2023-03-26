Wright isn't in line to start any of Atlanta's first five games of the season, as the club wants to give him extra time to get ramped up due to him being delayed in spring training by a shoulder injury, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Wright hasn't suffered any setbacks in his recovery from the shoulder injury, but he was roughed up in both of his first two appearances of the spring after he was cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut last Monday. In his most recent outing Saturday, Wright stretched out to four innings but was tagged for three earned runs on five hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk over four innings. Because Dylan Dodd and Jared Shuster have both made strong cases for the Opening Day rotation while competing for the fifth starter's role, Atlanta plans to have both young hurlers make one turn through the rotation while Wright gets more time to build up his arm. Atlanta could still be earmarking Wright for a start in its third series of the season (April 6 through 9 versus San Diego), so the right-hander could avoid a stint on the injured list and still be included on the 26-man Opening Day roster even though he won't pitch in any of the first seven games.