Wright (shoulder) is close to being cleared to throw off a mound, Grant McAuley of 92.9 FM The Game reports.

Wright has been sidelined for two months with a strained right shoulder but has been doing flat-ground throwing for the past month. He figures to need multiple bullpen sessions before facing hitters at least a couple times and eventually going out on a rehab assignment, so there's still plenty of work to be done. Still, progressing to mound work is certainly a major step.