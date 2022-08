Wright (15-5) earned the win against the Astros on Friday, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking one over six innings.

Wright continued his breakout season Friday, throwing 61 of 84 pitches for strikes and striking out seven Astros batters, which is impressive considering the Astros have the second fewest strikeouts in the league. The righty turned in his sixth quality start in his last seven games. He will take a 3.14 ERA into his next appearance.