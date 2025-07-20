Ozuna is starting at DH and batting sixth Sunday versus the Yankees.

Ozuna began on the bench for each of Atlanta's previous three contests, but he's back in the lineup for the series finale versus New York. His exit from the starting nine came as Atlanta prioritized getting its two catchers -- Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin -- into the lineup. Baldwin is getting the nod at catcher Sunday, while Murphy is getting a rest, allowing Ozuna to at least temporarily reclaim his role at DH.