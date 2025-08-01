Ozuna went 1-for-2 with three walks, three runs scored and an RBI in Thursday's 12-11 extra-inning win over the Reds.

The veteran designated hitter was widely expected to get shipped out by Atlanta at the trade deadline, but the deadline came and went without a deal in place to send Ozuna to a contender. He's started four straight games -- three against left-handers and one against a righty -- and even hit cleanup Thursday, going 4-for-13 with two home runs, six RBI and a 6:1 BB:K during that span. However, his .235/.365/.399 slash line on the season and the remaining money on his $16 million salary for 2025 was apparently enough to deter teams from submitting a trade offer that Atlanta found palatable. With no reason to showcase the 34-year-old any further, Ozuna could slip back into a bench role while catchers Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy get more work at designated hitter the rest of the way.