Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said that Ozuna dealt with cramping during Tuesday's game versus the Angels but should be back in the lineup Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Ozuna was not removed from Tuesday's contest despite looking uncomfortable, and it appears he will be back in there Wednesday for the second game of the series. He's dealt with a nagging hip issue, as well, and while Ozuna has started every game since April 18, he's slashed just .181/.254/.276 since the beginning of June.