Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Getting rare start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ozuna is starting at DH and batting seventh Saturday against the Rangers.
This will be just the second start of the second half for Ozuna, and his first since Sunday. The veteran slugger is having a down year with a .751 OPS through 94 contests, and he's consequently lost his everyday role. Atlanta has been keeping the bats of backstops Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy in the lineup together by using one at DH in most games.