Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Padres.
He clubbed his third homer of the year in the fifth inning off Nick Martinez. Ozuna is having a strong start to the season, slashing .325/.333/.625 through 10 games with five runs scored and seven RBI.
