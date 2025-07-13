Ozuna is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

After a run of 70 straight starts came to an end last weekend, Ozuna now finds himself on the bench for the third time in Atlanta's past seven contests. The veteran slugger has gone 4-for-15 with two homers over his past four games but has a .665 OPS since the start of July and a .577 mark since the start of June while playing through a hip issue, which he's likely to have to manage throughout the season.