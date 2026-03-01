Perez (shoulder) allowed one earned run on one hit over two innings of relief in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Orioles in Grapefruit League play.

The veteran southpaw made his spring debut, covering a pair of frames out of the bullpen behind Spencer Strider, who made a two-inning start. With Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), Hurston Waldrep (elbow) and AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) all set to miss extended time to begin the season, Perez is expected to compete for a back-end spot in the Atlanta rotation during the spring. Perez signed with Atlanta on a minor-league deal in January after submitting a 3.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB across 56 innings in 11 appearances (10 starts) with the White Sox in 2025.