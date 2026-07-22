Braves' Martin Perez: Starting Wednesday

Perez (forearm) will start Wednesday's game against the Padres, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Manager Walt Weiss said Saturday that Perez was set to make his return from the injured list during Atlanta's series against San Diego, and the 35-year-old southpaw is now officially set to make his second-half debut Wednesday after landing on the injured list July 6 with a bruised forearm. He will be returning to the rotation without having made a rehab appearance in the minors, so there's a chance the team limits his workload as he makes his first start back from the IL.