Braves' Martin Perez: Struck by comebacker

Perez was removed from Sunday's start against the Mets after being struck in the left arm by a 92-mph line drive off the bat of Juan Soto during the fifth inning, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

The veteran left-hander struggled early Sunday, giving up five runs (four earned) across the first two frames before settling in. He retired the last nine batters he faced, including Soto, as Perez was able to gather the ball and throw to first base for the out before he was lifted from the game. Tyler Kinley escaped the fifth inning without further damage, but Perez still exited in line for the loss. He'll likely headed for X-rays as Atlanta looks to determine whether he sustained any structural damage to his arm.