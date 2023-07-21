Olson went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Olson's two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning brought Atlanta back within one run of the Diamondbacks. The first baseman then came right back in his next at-bat and smacked a solo home run, going back-to-back with Austin Riley to give his team a 7-5 lead. Olson continues to deliver at the plate, especially in July where he's now batting .327 with four homers, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored. His 32 home runs on the season also leads the National League.