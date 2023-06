Olson went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Thursday's victory over Colorado.

Olson capped the scoring Thursday, launching a 456-foot shot off Pierce Johnson to put Atlanta ahead 8-3 in the seventh inning. Olson is now 6-for-21 (.286) with two homers and a .919 OPS over his last five games. The 29-year-old first baseman is now slashing .232/.349/.494 with 19 homers, 48 runs scored and 46 RBI through 263 plate appearances this season.