Olson went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 11-4 win over the Cardinals.

Olson's collected six hits, including a home run and three doubles, in his last two games. For the season, he's up to 40 two-baggers, trailing only the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (42). Olson continues to flex strong power, with Friday's effort getting his slugging percentage back up to .500 for the first time since July 31. The first baseman is batting .254 with 27 home runs, 87 RBI and 67 runs scored through 127 contests overall.