Fried (4-0) allowed just one run on five hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings as he earned the win Friday over the Phillies.

Fried continued his dominant stretch on the mound to begin the season as the 2012 first-round pick has now given up one run or fewer in five of his six starts. Fried is currently third in MLB with a 1.32 ERA and has solidified himself as the ace of the rotation with Mike Soroka (Achilles) done for the year.