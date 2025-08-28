Harris went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

Atlanta launched five homers on the afternoon in a 12-1 rout, and Harris contributed to the barrage with a two-run shot off Freddy Tarnok in the sixth inning. Harris is up to 17 homers on the season, two shy of his career high, and eight of them have come in his last 21 games -- a stretch in which he's delivered a .326/.341/.651 slash line with three steals, 14 runs and 21 RBI.