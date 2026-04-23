Braves' Michael Harris: Seventh career multi-homer game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Nationals.
It was the seventh career multi-homer performance by Harris, who continues to tear the cover off the ball following a sluggish start to the year. The center fielder has smashed five long balls in his last 10 outings, during which Harris is slashing a ridiculous .412/.459/.882 with nine RBI and one stolen base covering 37 plate appearances to raise his OPS for the year to .880.
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